Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center opens in Henderson

Clark County, Henderson officials and community partners have announced the grand opening of a fifth Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center in the Las Vegas valley.

The newest location is in Henderson at 98 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., inside the St. Rose Dominican Medical Plaza near Boulder Highway.

The Harbor is expected to offer diversion services to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system by helping families cope with problem behavior or delinquency before issues potentially escalate into more serious trouble.

Signs that a child or youth may need help include depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol use, isolation, bullying or changes in behavior.

13 Helps Resources

Officials say since opening in October 2016, the Harbor has served more than 17,000 local youth and their families. To date, counseling, mentoring and a variety of life skills classes have been the top areas of service referrals

“Thanks to the collaboration with Henderson, our Department of Juvenile Justice Services and multiple community partners, we can now celebrate the opening of a Harbor location in the southeast Las Vegas valley," said Clark County Commission Vice-Chair Jim Gibson, whose Commission District G includes Henderson.

The city of Henderson is paying to lease the office space for the new program location and is covering the costs of renovating the former medical clinic into space that will accommodate the Harbor program. The 2,000-square-feet location includes a reception area, youth-friendly lounge and play area, offices and a conference room for holding meetings and classes.

“The opening of a Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center in Henderson will bring critical supportive services to our community to help at-risk youth and their families who might otherwise get lost in the juvenile justice system,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.

The new Henderson location will be managed by Eagle Quest, a provider of counseling, behavioral health and family preservation services, as a public-private partnership.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to any Harbor location for guidance support with more information also available here .