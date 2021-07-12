Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in August 2021

By Phil Villarreal
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTD3G_0aujaxYl00

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Steven Spielberg's timeless "Peter Pan" sequel "Hook," the stalwart 1990s Julia Roberts rom-com "My Best Friend's Wedding" and the Stanley Kubrick classic "A Clockwork Orange" are among 70 movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Aug. 1.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix :

August 1

  • A Clockwork Orange (1971)
  • Aussie Gold Hunters (Season 1)
  • Bride of Chucky (1998)
  • Casino Tycoon (1992)
  • Child’s Play 2 (1990)
  • Child’s Play 3 (1991)
  • Cop Out (2010)
  • Doubles Cause Troubles (1989)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Elizabeth Harvest (2019)
  • Everyday Miracles (Season 1)
  • Four Christmases (2008)
  • Freak Show (2017)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Friends with Benefits (2011)
  • Genius of the Ancient World (Season 1)
  • Genius of the Modern World (Season 1)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Grand Designs (Season 10 & 15)
  • Hardcore Henry (2015)
  • Hero (1997)
  • Hinterland (Seasons 1-3)
  • History of Joy (2017)
  • Holding the Man (2015)
  • Hook (1991)
  • Horns (2013)
  • Jupiter Ascending (2015)
  • Justice, My Foot! (1992)
  • Kaaliyan (2017)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • Khalawees (2018)
  • Kuppivala (2017)
  • Lechmi (2017)
  • Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends (Season 1)
  • Little Dragon Maiden (1983)
  • Love in a Puff (2010)
  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Mad World (2016)
  • Melle (2017)
  • Minnaminugu the FireFly (2017)
  • Miss Rose (Season 1)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
  • Office Girls (Season 1)
  • Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Moby (2018)
  • Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers (2018)
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher (2018)
  • Once In A Lifetime Sessions with TLC (2018)
  • Operation Ouch! (Season 1)
  • Oru Vishsheshapetta Biryani Kissa (2017)
  • Pariah (2011)
  • Queen of No Marriage (Season 1)
  • Reality of Dream (2015)
  • Remember Me (2010)
  • Revenge (Season 1)
  • Seed of Chucky (2004)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
  • Sudani from Nigeria (2018)
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Pelican Brief (1993)
  • The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)
  • The Truth About Alcohol (2016)
  • The Women Who Kill Lions (2016)
  • Two Fathers (Season 1)
  • Weeds on Fire (2016)
  • Your Highness (2011)
  • You’re My Destiny (Season 1)
  • Zombieland (2009)

August 2

  • American Assassin (2017)
  • Forever Chape, aka Para Sempre Chape (2018)
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (2012)
  • Love Cuisine (2015)
  • Miss Rose (2015)
  • Office Girls (2011)
  • Pick of the Litter (2018)
  • Queen of No Marriage (2009)
  • Two Fathers (2013)
  • The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (2005)

August 3

  • Marching Orders (Season 1)

August 5

  • #cats_the_mewvie (2020)
  • Alarmoty in the Land of Fire (2017)
  • Detention Letter (2017)

Phil Villarreal Twitter
Phil Villarreal Facebook
Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page
Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moby
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binge#Miss Rose#Freak Show#The Litter#Nights In Rodanthe#Aussie Gold Hunters#Mad World#Minnaminugu#Firefly#Nacho Libre#Office Girls#Tlc#Miami Heat#Zombieland#Love Cuisine#The Land Of Fire Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Season 3 of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 9 and continues the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who moved from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River. This latest installment involves breakups, a fire and more.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date and Time On Netflix, Cast, Plot Explained!

One of the most-awaited and anticipating television series titled “Virgin River” is all set to release another installment of it. Yes, we are talking about the fourth season of the series which has already taken place digitally on 09 July 2021. The fans of the show are quite happy and excited about the series. The previous three seasons were the big hits, the viewers have given so much love to the show. Several people are joined with the series from the first season. The show is containing a huge amount of drama and romance. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the new season of the series.
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Ewan McGregor Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If there’s one thing Stephen King hates, it’s adaptations of his work making huge deviations from the source material, which is why he’s one of the very few people who prefers the 1997 miniseries of The Shining to Stanley Kubrick’s classic movie, because it’s more faithful to the book. Who wrote screenplay to the three-episode event? Stephen King, of course.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: What’s leaving in July 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed this month (old)

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.Movies1 JulyThe Accountant of Auschwitz All About Nina Angamaly Diaries Are You Human? Arizona Bathtubs Over BroadwayBehind the CandelabraThe Blues Brothers The Bodyguard The Borrowers...
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Netflix is saying goodbye to a slew of TV shows and movies in July. One of the programs that will be leaving the streaming service is Disney's The Princess and the Frog. So, if you want to get your fix of the Disney flick on Netflix, you'll have to check it out soon.
BusinessVariety

Amazon’s IMDb TV Set to Be the Free Streaming Service to Beat

Of the three streaming platforms that Amazon operates — Prime Video, IMDb TV and Twitch — IMDb TV is the least covered and least understood. Amazon’s streaming strategy, like others in the space such as ViacomCBS’ PlutoTV and NBCU’s Peacock, has been to have separate free and paid tiers. Where the strategy differs is how IMDb TV doesn’t just take television reruns but is creating and making available high-quality content.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 of the best movies to see this week

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in August

July may be America's birthday month, but August is when America is getting all of its gifts from HBO and HBO Max. Among HBO's new releases in August is the presidential docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (Aug. 3), looking back on one of our greatest (your opinion may vary) presidents. Then for a look at that American work ethic, check out Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (Aug. 2), a humorous docuseries about a news station in Nevada. America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, kicks off a new season of Hard Knocks (Aug. 10), and the big movie release of the month is The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), which has a big American flag in its trailer so it must be saying something about our dear old country.
New York City, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

REVIEW: Murder mystery Netflix binge

Being about the same age as Amanda Knox, I was incredibly relieved that my time spent studying abroad did not end in incarceration, with the craziest story being me raising my voice to a London bobby who told me the tube station was closed (‘cause in England, it shuts down at midnight) and professing, “Why is it closed, was someone shot? I can handle it, I’m from New York!” after trying tequila for the first time.
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Snatches up Major TV Show's Movie Sequel

Netflix has reportedly snatched up the forthcoming movie sequel to a major TV show. According to Giant Freaking Robot, Netflix is making a deal to acquire the Luther movie, a follow-up to the crime series starring Idris Elba. Few details are available at this time, but Elba did previously confirm the movie would begin filming in late summer or early fall. We also know, via Collider, that Luther Season 5 director Jamie Payne has reportedly signed on to helm the Luther movie.
TV SeriesPosted by
Williamson Source

Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

This August, sit back and relax with a phenomenal slate of new original series and blockbuster films on HBO Max. From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action-adventure “The Suicide Squad, and Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021. What’s coming to HBO Max in August 2021. August 1. 2 Days...

Comments / 0

Community Policy