Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Pirate calls number one pick ‘can’t miss’

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 16 days ago

Let there be no doubt about the abilities of Pirates first round pick, catcher Henry Davis. Gaby Sanchez calls him can’t miss after calling some of his games

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Wild Card#Bucs#The Acc Network#Cardinals#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

'No time to waste': Pirates' top pick Henry Davis can't wait to get started

When Henry Davis peered out over PNC Park from a Pittsburgh Baseball Club suite on a quiet Sunday morning, it was easy for him to envision the place rocking and brimming with excitement. After all, it’s what Davis witnessed less than 12 hours earlier when Jacob Stallings hit a walkoff home run to complete a come-from-behind victory over the Mets.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State football player can’t stay out of spotlight

Jun 15, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) participates in drills during minicamp held at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Former Ohio State football player Dwayne Haskins is in the news again, this time as a victim. No matter the circumstances, he just...
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES CAN’T HOLD OFF D-BACKS AFTER TAKING EARLY LEAD

For the second time in three games, the Pirates blew a big lead and lost, this time to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe Block has the details. The Pirates will conclude the three-game series this afternoon in Phoenix (3:15 airtime on WCCS). Max Kranick [1-1, 3.38 ERA] gets the start for the Bucs, pitching on his 24th birthday against former Cy Young Award winner Madison Bumgardner [4-6, 5.35 ERA]
MLBchatsports.com

Shane Bieber not throwing from mound yet

No sweep for Tampa, as Cleveland rallied for two runs in the eighth to avoid the broom. With the win, the Guardians improved to 49-48 on the season and sit five games back in the race for the second AL Wild Card. Cleveland Guardians news. Six strong innings for McKenize,...
Wichita, KSkggfradio.com

Pirates Picked 3rd and Ravens Picked 5th in KJCCC

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference held its annual Football Media Day at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita. Media days started off with the release of the projected finish of each team in the conference voted on by the coaches. Hutchinson as the defending national champions were picked to finish first...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Rockets are making a desperate push for the number one pick

The Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Since landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons have been the subject of many trade rumors around the league. It is not unreasonable that these rumors have been floating around. Pistons GM Troy...
NFLallfans.co

5 can’t miss Carolina Panthers players at 2021 training camp

Which Carolina Panthers players will be among the most enjoyable to keep an eye on during training camp in 2021?. The few weeks of NFL training camp can be a hot, intense, and tough few weeks for many, but it’s also an exciting time for fans to see some of their favorite players. Especially a year after they couldn’t even attend camp.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ian Happ in left field for Chicago on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Happ will operate left field after Patrick Wisdom received a breather against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez. numberFire's models project Happ to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers Rumors: Kyle Gibson is a trade deadline “wild card”

Jul 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. There are two ways Texas Rangers fans can go about describing Kyle Gibson‘s 2021 season: the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy