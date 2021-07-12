Two Dogs Perish After Air Fryer Fire

ALTON - Two dogs perished in a fire Monday afternoon that occurred with an air fryer on top of a stove in the 2500 block of Alfaretta Avenue in Alton. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said a woman thought the air fryer was unplugged when she left the home, and it still heated up under the microwave and cabinetry and briefly caught fire and distributed considerable smoke throughout the home. Chief Jemison said the woman came home and attempted to rescue the dogs and the Alton Fire Department wa Continue Reading