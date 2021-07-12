Is Paranormal Activity Based On A True Story?

Despite it featuring some really strong acting work from pretty much everyone involved, the latest film from Monsters and Men director Reinaldo Marcus Green (who also has King Richard coming out in November) feels mostly off, primarily because of the perspective it chooses to select as its vantage point. Joe Bell (previously Good Joe Bell) was written by the Brokeback Mountain scribes Diana Ossana and the recently departed Larry McMurtry, which is strange only because its star Mark Wahlberg notoriously turned down a leading role in the 2005 masterpiece for reasons that came across as more than a little homophobic. Jump ahead 15 years to Wahlberg starring as a likely homophobic Oregon father who is walking across the country to stand again bullying in honor of his son Jadin (the fantastic Reid Miller), who happens to be gay.