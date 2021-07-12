Cancel
Is Paranormal Activity Based On A True Story?

By Tom Meisfjord
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. With that out of the way, there are plenty of reasons why you might think that "Paranormal Activity" is based on a true story. If you're old enough, you probably remember the ads for the micro-budget blockbuster. The line between reality and fantasy was blurred before the film was even released. Night-vision footage showed grown adults in a movie theater, their eyes glued to the screen, holding one another for comfort or hiding their eyes behind outstretched fingers. Not since the spine-shivering Scary Skeletons incident of 1996 had anything seemed so inescapably spooky scary.

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
Oren Peli
#Based On A True Story#Paranormal Activity#True Stories#Paramount
