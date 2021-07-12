Is Paranormal Activity Based On A True Story?
No. With that out of the way, there are plenty of reasons why you might think that "Paranormal Activity" is based on a true story. If you're old enough, you probably remember the ads for the micro-budget blockbuster. The line between reality and fantasy was blurred before the film was even released. Night-vision footage showed grown adults in a movie theater, their eyes glued to the screen, holding one another for comfort or hiding their eyes behind outstretched fingers. Not since the spine-shivering Scary Skeletons incident of 1996 had anything seemed so inescapably spooky scary.www.looper.com
