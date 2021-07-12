9 Studio Ghibli Easter Eggs Only Keen-Eyed Fans Will Notice

If Studio Ghibli is your thing then this compilation video is definitely something you’d enjoy, since even without being a fan it’s extremely cathartic as the relaxing visuals manage to soothe and calm a person without fail. From the less than aggressive coloring to the gentle sounds and sights that are there to be witnessed these clips are something that one can’t help but admit are enough to send a person off to a deep slumber if they so desire, or simply still their nerves and allow an individual to find some sense peace for time being. The style of animation and the settings that are so extensively used for these movies tend to bring a feeling of relaxation to the worlds they describe that can be felt by pretty much every person that watches them, no matter if they’re into this type of thing or not. That’s not a rare thing, to be honest, but it’s one that has managed to attract a lot of different viewers and even convert quite a few since many people have found value in the movies over the years and have continued to push them to others in order to share the overall wonder that they bring.