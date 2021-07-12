Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Untold Truth Of Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

By Natasha Lavender
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of movies from the Disney Renaissance, that golden period spanning most of the 1990s, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is probably not the first title to come to mind. Adapted from one of the most depressing novels of all time, the movie pushes the boundaries of acceptable subject matter for children's films. Even one of its stars — who is also one of the movie's biggest fans — prevented his young son from watching "Hunchback" at the time of its release. One of the most fascinating aspects of this film's history is, in fact, how it scraped a G rating, as opposed to the audience-limiting PG.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Kirk Wise
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Gary Trousdale
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#The Disney Renaissance#Orpheus#Walt Disney Studios#Un Disney#Notre Dame#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Entertainment
Related
ShoppingSFGate

Celebrate 'Jungle Cruise' With the Best Disney Parks Gifts and Merch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From “Pirates of the Caribbean” to “The Haunted Mansion,” Disney has never had...
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Removing 2 More Disney Movies in August

Netflix is truly set to deliver with its current slate of programming for August. However, Disney fans, in particular, won't be pleased to see what programs will be leaving the platform that same month. Netflix will remove two Disney films — The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. But, fans do have some time to watch the flicks before they depart Netflix.
Movies/Film

Danielle Ryan’s Favorite Movies of All Time

Well hello there, /Film readers. It is I, Danielle Ryan. I’ve written as a freelancer for /Film for a while, but made the move to staff in the past few weeks. To introduce myself to you, the fine folks here have asked me to share my top 15 favorite movies.
MoviesInside the Magic

Robin Williams Quit Lucasfilm’s “Marvel” Movie After Just 3 Days

A Mrs. A Genie. A Professor. A Legend. The late actor Robin Williams was all of the above and more. A celebrated performer, Williams’s tragic death shook the world back in 2014 after complications from Lewy body dementia. The Hollywood star was decorated with awards and universally adored especially for his performances in Disney’s Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1994), and Good Will Hunting (1997), among many others. The latter, of course, landed him an Academy Award.
Moviesstudybreaks.com

Disney’s Live-Action Remakes Provide a Whole New World of Nostalgia

Although Disney’s live-action remakes have faced criticism for being unoriginal cash-grabs, their nostalgic material and ability to captivate an audience through intricate scenes provide audiences with an exceptional watch. When Disney works its magic and revives nostalgic storylines for modern-day viewers, tales as old as time can become as good...
MoviesSFGate

'Jungle Cruise' Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Bumptious Rom-Com Theme-Park Joyride

In “Jungle Cruise,” a Disney adventure that demonstrates how basing a movie on a theme-park ride may now be a more natural occurence than adapting it from a novel, Emily Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, a London researcher-explorer who’s as fearless, in her demure way, as Indiana Jones, and Dwayne Johnson is Frank Wolff, the friendly huckster of a river-boat captain who ferries her down the Amazon at the height of World War I.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

‘Alice in Wonderland’ Turns 70: Voice Actress Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Flashback)

I found this fun article on Entertainment Tonight in honor of Alice in Wonderland turning 70 yesterday, and wanted to share it with you. Enjoy!. The animated classic Alice in Wonderland premiered 70 years ago and kicked off an enduring cultural obsession with Lewis Carroll’s beloved tales, due in part to the memorable imagery and performances that came out of Walt Disney’s adaptation.
Movieswhathifi.com

Jungle Cruise: how to watch The Rock's adventure blockbuster on Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise, Disney's action-packed adventure starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt, is almost available to stream online. Ready to set sail on a fun, family-friendly voyage? Read on to find out how to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus with Premier Access... Based on Walt Disney's iconic theme...
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Jungle Cruise’ a Remake of ‘The African Queen’?

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is out on Friday, July 30 in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, takes its inspiration from the Walt Disney World ride of the same name, which has long been a fixture at the theme park. But the story of a skipper named Frank Wolff, played by Dwayne Johnson, who travels downstream with a British researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), definitely takes some other cues from the classic John Huston film The African Queen… Which has led many fans to wonder: is Jungle Cruise a remake of The African Queen?
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Untold Truth Of Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin is one of the most prolific writers of his generation. He's written "A Few Good Men," "The American President," "Moneyball," "Steve Jobs," "Charlie Wilson's War," and "The Social Network," for the big screen, per IMDb. On television, he's the man who brought us "The West Wing," "Sports Night," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "The Newsroom." Most recently, he wrote and directed Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Comments / 0

Community Policy