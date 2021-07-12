The Untold Truth Of Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

When you think of movies from the Disney Renaissance, that golden period spanning most of the 1990s, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is probably not the first title to come to mind. Adapted from one of the most depressing novels of all time, the movie pushes the boundaries of acceptable subject matter for children's films. Even one of its stars — who is also one of the movie's biggest fans — prevented his young son from watching "Hunchback" at the time of its release. One of the most fascinating aspects of this film's history is, in fact, how it scraped a G rating, as opposed to the audience-limiting PG.