An Unopened Copy of "Legend of Zelda" Just Sold For $870,000

By Tobias Carroll
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot of talk this summer about a forthcomng sequel to the video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That people are excited about this isn’t too surprising — after all, the Legend of Zelda games are beloved by millions who have played them over the years, and the franchise as a whole has made close to $4 billion over the years. But there’s another Legend of Zelda story in the news right now, and one might say that it has — pardon the pun — a very literal link to the past.

