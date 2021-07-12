Charges: Maplewood man tried to kidnap children in St. Paul

Joe Nelson/Bring Me The News

A Maplewood man has been charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping following an incident in St. Paul on Friday.

Police responded to a home on Agate Street around 3:20 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying a man – later identified as Sun Oo, 31, of Maplewood – tried to kidnap her 6-year-old daughter.

The caller said that her daughter had run into the house from outside, and when she went to the door, saw her 11-year-old niece being held in the doorway by an unknown man who was trying to pull her back outside.

The man fled after the mother/aunt yelled at him, and she followed him to a wooded area behind the house but lost sight of him.

The girls told police they were playing with a 9-year-old neighbor boy in the yard when the man approached them, asked for a cigarette, and "patted his groin area with an open hand."

They asked the man if he spoke Spanish or Chinese, and he said no, before grabbing the boy by the shirt and arm. The boy was able to pull away and ran to his home, and before the man chased the girls towards the other home.

Oo was found by police about two hours later after he attempted to enter a home on Buffalo Street, where he was confronted by a woman after she had heard him in the brush.

He managed to escape her grasp, but she found his wallet and ID on the ground, which she gave to police, and which showed he lives on Buffalo Street.

After he was arrested, the criminal complaint says he "exhibited bizarre and aggressive behavior at the Law Enforcement Center."

He is also facing a pending charge of domestic assault by strangulation, relating to an assault on his 17-year-old sister.