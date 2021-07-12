Cancel
Intel Core i7-10700KF Gets Even Cheaper: Solid Gaming for $269

By Michelle Ehrhardt
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
Intel's 10th Generation CPUs are one generation behind the best CPUs and are soon to be two generations behind with the likely release of Alder Lake early next year. But today they're still plenty powerful and selling at serious discounts. Not to mention, these chips are actually in stock, which is something we can't always say about Intel's 11th Gen desktop CPUs. That makes the Intel Core i7-10700KF, which recently went on sale for $269 across several retailers, a pretty enticing buy.

