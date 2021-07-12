Reading to offer free vaccine clinics to RSD students, families

READING, Pa. - Reading is teaming up with Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Reading School District to provide coronavirus vaccines to district students and their families. Anyone 12 years of age or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. All students between the ages of 12-17 receiving their first dose must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccine clinic to sign the mandated permission form. No vaccine can be administered without a parent or guardian present. Students age 18 or over do not require permission from a parent or guardian.