Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading to offer free vaccine clinics to RSD students, families

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. - Reading is teaming up with Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Reading School District to provide coronavirus vaccines to district students and their families. Anyone 12 years of age or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. All students between the ages of 12-17 receiving their first dose must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccine clinic to sign the mandated permission form. No vaccine can be administered without a parent or guardian present. Students age 18 or over do not require permission from a parent or guardian.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Reading, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsd#Vaccinations#Chestnut Street#Rsd#Pa Reading#Penn State Health#N Front Street Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy