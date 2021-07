It’s easy to wake up every morning with a full cup and even easier to allow everyone to take from your cup throughout the day without even realizing it. You’re a giver. You’re a people pleaser. You like to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever you can. There’s nothing wrong with this. There’s nothing wrong with this at all. There is, however, a problem with how you feel at the end of the day because of this. There is a problem if you feel like you’re being used. There is a problem with feeling exhausted and defeated at the end of the day and not feeling as though those people would do the same for you. There is a problem with putting your needs and wants on the backburner to help these other people.