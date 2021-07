If you've been blessed with video games since childhood, it's likely that you have crossed paths with a Zelda game on more than one occasion. Whether you started with the original Legend of Zelda (1987), or A Link to the Past (1991), or Ocarina of Time (1998), or Twilight Princess (2006), your connection with Nintendo's garlanded adventure series is something that will continue to punctuate different phases of your life. The alluring alchemy of dungeon exploration, fetch quests, and demon slaying has the power to connect you back to times of old, when you first picked up a controller and ventured across Hyrule.