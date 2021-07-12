Judge hears two DUI cases in court

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people accepted plea agreements in Cass County District Court on Monday morning after they were charged with driving while impaired on local roads. The first case involved 22-year-old Omaha resident Chantz L. Bryant-Ballard. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of a drug-first offense. The state agreed to dismiss a drug-related charge as part of the plea bargain. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm also told the court the state would likely recommend probation at the time of sentencing.