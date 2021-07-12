Police yet to recover all body parts of dismembered homicide victim in Minneapolis

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Homicide detectives continue to work the case of a victim who was dismembered and scattered about Minneapolis.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Partial human remains of 36-year-old Adam Johnson were discovered in mid-June in two areas of northeast Minneapolis, with more body parts related to the Johnson case located in the area of West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue around a week after the initial discovery.

Asked by Bring Me The News on Monday for an update on the case, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said the investigation remains active, but confirmed that there are still body parts unaccounted for.

"We have not recovered all of Mr. Johnson’s remains," Elder wrote in an email.

Police have described Johnson's death as a targeted attack, not random, and said Johnson had not been reported missing prior to the grim discovery. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have said "dozens of tips" have come in and "detectives are making progress in this investigation," but have not said more.

On the Fourth of July, human remains were recovered from the Mississippi River near 315 Main Street SE in Minneapolis – not far from the location where Johnson's partial remains were initially discovered. The Mississippi River case is the jurisdiction of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which described the remains as an "item."

The sheriff's office nor Minneapolis police have said if the remains pulled from the river are related to the Johnson case, saying at the time that results were pending a review by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.