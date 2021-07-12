Chemico Group Recognized by Toyota For Excellence in Supplier Performance

The Doty Group, P.S., a leading accounting firm in Tacoma announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. The Doty Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 43% in 2020. This is the firm’s second consecutive year earning the award.