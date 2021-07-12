Summer Games Done Quick raises over $2.9m for charity
This year’s Summer Games Done Quick has raised a grand total of $2.9m for Doctors Without Borders – or Médecins Sans Frontières – over the course of a week. The annual event has been another massive success, with the final figure coming in at over $2,904,585 from over 40,000 donations over the course of the marathon. The GDQ team dropped a huge $250,000 into the tracker towards the end of the marathon (raised from money from sponsors, Twitch subscriptions and other miscellaneous amounts) pushing the total up to over $2.5 million at the time.www.vg247.com
Comments / 0