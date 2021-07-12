Summer Games Done Quick raises over $2.9m for charity

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play MMORPG that's now making its way to PC, following its 2020 release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Set for launch on August 6, the PC version of Bless Unleashed will continue with the console's version fast-paced, action-oriented approach to combat and exploration--putting a greater emphasis on players being active in how they engage with the game's different challenges. GameSpot not only has some details on what's in store of the launch of the PC edition, but we also have an exclusive first look at a new cinematic trailer in anticipation of the PC release.