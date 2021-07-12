Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental health experts give differing opinions during Capital Gazette mass shooter trial

By Abby Isaacs
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwihA_0aujZ6PE00

The battle of the experts continued in court Monday for day nine of the Capital Gazette mass shooter trial.

The state’s first mental health expert disagreed with the defense’s experts, testifying that the gunman Jarrod Ramos’ disorders are personality related and not psychotic.

Psychologist Marshall Cowan, who works at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, Maryland’s maximum security psychiatric facility, was accepted as an expert witness for the state. He was assigned to perform a psychological evaluation of the defendant because another state’s witness asked for a second opinion.

Cowan spent eight hours with Ramos, using several tests and conversations and diagnosed him with Schizotypal personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, with obsessive compulsive personality disorder traits. He did not find any evidence that the defendant was exaggerating symptoms.

Cowan reported issues with thinking and interacting with other people, a tendency to isolate and be suspicious and a sense of guarded-ness. Cowan said Ramos was odd in his presentation and in some cases, over forth coming. He had endorsed paranoia about the court system and the people involved in his lawsuit.

He said he ruled out psychotic disorders, saying Ramos had overvalued ideas but not delusions. He disagreed with the defense experts that he has autism spectrum disorder, saying it would be difficult to diagnose a 39-year-old man with autism. Cowan said Ramos denied having compulsions like described with OCD.

He said he doesn’t want to over-pathologize people and he looks for the easiest diagnosis that best explains the behaviors and that is the two personality disorders.

He was not able to see any evidence or discovery materials until after his report was finished. Once he got a hold of those findings after the fact, Cowan said it strengthened his diagnostic opinion.

The jury also heard from state expert clinical psychology witness Dr. Scott Bender. He did not evaluate Ramos, but instead evaluated all the reports and testing completed about him. Bender said he believes there should have been more testing done.

He found the absence of medical and academic records from age 0-18 makes it unlikely Ramos has autism spectrum disorder or it would be very mild. Bender said any evidence of ASD came from Ramos or his sister directly and not from development.

Bender said the test that was done for OCD could also test for OCPD, and someone taking the test could easily make it look like they have OCD on purpose. He described OCPD has the excessive need for order and perfection but there’s not a lot of distress or intrusive thoughts, whereas people with OCD have compulsions that are designed to get rid of the worry, i.e. checking if the door is locked over and over or washing your hands over and over even if they start bleeding.

On the delusional disorder diagnosis, Bender said his score was right at the cut off so the odds are better that he has delusional features than not, but the explanation could be because he was in jail and pre-trial at the time of the test.

Dr. Gregory Saathoff was the state’s last witness for the day, accepted as an expert forensic psychiatrist.

He also did not evaluate Ramos, but he has access to more information than Bender to make his assessment, including videos of Ramos after his arrest, a tour of his cell and interviews with jail staff, as well as the other expert reports from the state and defense. He also interviewed Ramos’ sister for two hours.

He noted that the defense experts gave an excessive reliance on what Ramos told them instead of corroborating his statements. He said the experts came to conclusions about his diagnosis that no other mental health professional who evaluated him came to, based on unverified statements.

For instance, he told defense experts that he compulsively pulled out his eyebrows. Saathoff was not able to find any evidence of that. Also, he noted that Ramos told defense experts that the only way he could read the newspaper in his cell was while pacing, but in interviews with correctional officers, they told Saathoff that he would read in his bunk and they never saw him walking in his cell, reading.

He also said that although Ramos told the defense experts that he was germaphobe, but Saathoff learned he would eat off of other inmates plates, which he believes in inconsistent. He also noted that he gathered from interviews that Ramos treated correctional officers and mental health professionals different. He would engage with correctional officers but would not cooperate with mental health professionals.

The trial will pick back up Tuesday with the Dr. Saathoff.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Health Experts#Capital Gazette#Ocd#Ocpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WITF

Jury rejects Capital Gazette gunman’s mental illness plea

The gunman who admitted to a shooting attack on the newsroom of Maryland’s Capital Gazette three years ago, has been found criminally responsible for the massacre of five people. Jarrod Ramos had maintained he was not responsible because of mental illness but on Thursday the jury rejected that defense, saying...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Law & Crime

Jury Rejects Insanity Defense, Finds Jarrod Ramos ‘Criminally Responsible’ for Capital Gazette Mass Shooting That Left Five Dead

A jury in Annapolis on Thursday found that Jarrod Ramos, the gunman responsible for the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting that left five people dead, had the mental and emotional capacity to understand that his actions were wrong, finding that he could be held criminally responsible for the mass shooting, several news outlets reported.
Mental Healthmassivelyop.com

PAX East 2021: Gaming streamers are frontline workers, not mental health experts

Since PAX East 2021 is virtual again due to that little virus that’s been going around for over a year now, it should come to no surprise that it’s been prompting topics in gaming spheres. In fact, Take This’ Dr. Kelli Dunlap, mental health streamer Mxiety, and Games and Interactive Media MFA candidate Jocelyn Wagner worked on peer-reviewed research about mental health of streamers during COVID-19, and that was the subject of a panel this week at the convention.
Mental HealthThrive Global

DEALING WITH DIFFERENT SPHERES OF MENTAL HEALTH

Stress is inescapable; getting bizarre from it is not. Stress is your body’s reaction to changes in your day-to-day existence. It is the feeling of being overwhelmed and unable to cope with the pressure of life. Life experiences continue to change, going from normal to challenging. You should not lose focus of your objective under the pressure and keep going. There are some typical reasons for anxiety that many individuals experience. However, every person is different.
Mental Healthwsiu.org

Experts Say Tidal Wave of Need Coming for Mental Health

People may be returning to normal as COVID-19 vaccines become available, but the effects of the pandemic are ongoing. Local mental health professionals say the psychological impact of the pandemic is something many people are still struggling with. Rollie Hawk, chief information officer with Arrowleaf, said the agency is already...
Mental HealthIdaho State Journal

Understanding the importance of cultural differences in mental health support

Everyone is different, and it’s important to acknowledge and respect these differences. It’s also critical that we understand those differences when it comes to mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Our attitudes, beliefs, traditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, values, race and language all affect how we view and experience the world. By understanding people, clinicians are better able to provide the most appropriate care.
Mental Healthcheddar.com

Health Experts Say 'Doomscrolling' Negatively Impacts Your Mental Health

It's a common theme for many of us, lying awake in bed late at night, scrolling through social media and reading bad news. Health experts now say doing so is bad for your mental health. 'Doomscrolling' became popular during the pandemic as people became obsessed with reading and watching Covid-19 related news. Even though things seem to be getting better, many people are still finding themselves 'doomscrolling.' Dr. Susan Albers, doctor of psychology at Cleveland Clinic explains why so many are doing this trend.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The State of Mental Health During the Pandemic

The initial days of covid and lockdowns have been challenging for everyone at different levels. Situations like isolation, unemployment, childcare, and others threatened people’s mental wellbeing across the globe. It has been more than one and half years to this now. So, what is the current health status of the people? Everyone knows about the debilitating physical health effects of the viral infection and the ensuing higher death rates. But there is still a lack of awareness about the mental health conditions triggered by it.
KidsWTVW

Experts: Mental health services for kids and teens rising

Indy Child Therapist owner and licensed clinical social worker Jessica Hood says she’s seeing kids as young as four with anxiety. That’s along with more teenagers battling depression. Hood says her agency is on track to see more than 1,000 clients a month. So what’s behind the increase?. She says...
Bronx, NYthechiefleader.com

Mental Health Therapy Aides, Trainees With State At $33G-$46G

The state Office of Mental Health is offering online recruitment examinations through Aug. 16 for Mental Health Therapy Aides and Mental Health Therapy Aide Trainees for positions in Queens and The Bronx. Salaries range from $33,631 to $46,103. The Position. Mental Health Therapy Aide and Mental Health Therapy Aide Trainee...
Mental Healthpagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Mental Health Colorado’s Legislative Report

This op-ed is adapted from the Mental Health Colorado’s 2021 Legislative Report. In 2020, millions of us were forced into isolation, and anxiety was at an all-time high due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. As we move into a post-vaccine world, we are seeing a secondary pandemic of mental health and substance use concern, and we must be prepared to deal with the increased demand for care and support. These needs are reflected in our 2021 policy priorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy