Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns deputies: Online tip leads to man’s arrest on child porn charge

By Katie Voitik, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2ATX_0aujZ3l300

ST.JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip indicating a person may be using an electronic device to distribute, trade or receive child sexual abuse imagery.

Through an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, police were able to obtain the information needed to establish a search warrant.

The officers conducted a search warrant and determined the suspect to be Alexander Vigoureux.

Once officers were there, they were able to interview the suspect and seized multiple devices and found

After interviews were conducted, multiple electronic devices were seized from the residence and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as 10 years old were found.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mr. Vigoureux, and he subsequently turned himself in and was arrested for 4 counts of possession of child pornography.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Electronic Devices#St Johns#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Putnam County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

15 people arrested in major drug trafficking investigation, Putnam Sheriff’s Office says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Fifteen people have been federally indicted for their role in an intricate methamphetamine trafficking organization, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Investigators say the lengthy and complex drug investigation focused on multiple locations in the southern portion of Putnam County and required the assistance of...
Omaha, NEPosted by
Action News Jax

Man wearing mask shot with BB gun at Aldi store in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A man wearing a mask was shot in the neck with a BB gun at a supermarket in Nebraska on Tuesday, authorities said. Phil Anson, a spokesperson for the Omaha Police Department, said the incident occurred at an Aldi grocery store in Omaha. The man wearing a mask was walking out of the store when he was confronted by a man who was maskless, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy