We’ve had a single-payer health system all along
It’s one of the largest integrated health care systems in the United States. It takes care of over nine million patients in 170 hospitals within nearly every state. Its patients are on average, older, sicker, and more disadvantaged than the rest of the American population. If you had to guess which hospital system I’m describing, would you think HCA? Sutter? Kaiser? Nope, it’s the Veteran Health Administration, or as it’s more commonly known, the V.H.A.www.kevinmd.com
