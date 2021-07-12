Cancel
Health Services

We’ve had a single-payer health system all along

By Naveen Reddy, MD
KevinMD.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the largest integrated health care systems in the United States. It takes care of over nine million patients in 170 hospitals within nearly every state. Its patients are on average, older, sicker, and more disadvantaged than the rest of the American population. If you had to guess which hospital system I’m describing, would you think HCA? Sutter? Kaiser? Nope, it’s the Veteran Health Administration, or as it’s more commonly known, the V.H.A.

John Boehner
#Health Systems#Electronic Health Records#Health Data#American#Hca#Ehr#Covid
