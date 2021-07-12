We’ve had a single-payer health system all along

To better understand the changes that need occur to improve our health care system, it helps to understand how we arrived at our current situation. When you go out to eat, where you go, how often you go, and what you order is influenced by your economic situation. Now imagine what happens when a company, let’s call them Blue Plate, tells you for a monthly fee you can go out as often as you want and order anything. Do you think your dining habits would change? Doctor visits increased after Blue Cross arrived and doctors and hospitals found that insurance companies reimbursed whatever they charged so they could order better, more expensive equipment.