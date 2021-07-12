Cancel
MLB

Sights & sounds of Day 2 at the MLB All-Star Game

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball is bringing fans a stacked lineup over the next few days, all building to Tuesday's All-Star Game (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX). After Sunday was jam-packed with the Futures Game and MLB Draft, the action continues Monday with media day and the Home Run Derby.

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith ripped for comments about Shohei Ohtani

Stephen A. Smith expressed concern on Monday about Shohei Ohtani becoming the face of Major League Baseball, and the ESPN analyst has come under heavy fire for his take. Ohtani has taken baseball by storm this year as a player who is doing things that have not been done in century. The Los Angeles Angels star is from Japan and speaks limited English, which Smith sees as a problem for MLB. During Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith said he views it as a negative that the face of American baseball is a player who uses an interpreter.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Watch: Ohtani home run goes where few have gone before

The legend of Angels star Shohei Ohtani grows seemingly by the day. In his latest incredible feat, the two-way star cracked an impossibly long home run at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday night, leaving jaws slack while joining a select few who have reached the upper tank at the famously pitcher-friendly ballpark.
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter roasted Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Derby pitcher after he was eliminated

Baseball fans got plenty of Shohei Ohtani home runs in the Derby, but unfortunately he only lasted one round due to the heroics of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Ohtani hit six (6!) 500-foot home runs in his lone round at Coors Field, but unfortunately for him that wasn’t enough to move on. His opponent, Nationals star Juan Soto, managed to defeat him in a swing-off to advance.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBdailynewsen.com

MLB All-Star Game uniforms are not drawing All-Star reviews

There is no classic birds-on a-bat design for Coors Field's Cardinals, and no sweet script for Coors Field's Dodgers. There are no brown pinstripes or a prominent "NY" logo on the shirts of the Padres. It's not even close. Many suggested that players should be able to wear their team's...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 7/28/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBFOX Sports

Ohtani hits 37th homer as Angels rally to defeat Rockies 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani continued his power display Wednesday, crushing a three-run home run, and Phil Gosselin had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels, who rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Angels trailed early but used a...
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."

