Welcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life's parenting series on the joys and challenges of child-rearing. Alicia Silverstone may be best known for iconic roles like Cher Horowitz in the classic teen comedy Clueless, but the part she seems to thrive best in is mom. The actress, author and environmental advocate — who routinely uses Instagram to post about how she’s practicing kindness to the earth and the creatures we’re sharing it with — is raising son Bear Blu, 10, with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. These days, mom and son are closer than ever. In fact, midway through her call with Yahoo Life, Silverstone took a moment to greet her son — who has just stopped by to grab something he forgot while at his dad’s — with a warm welcome and kiss.