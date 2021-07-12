Shohei Ohtani Can Be the New Face of Baseball

Doug Gottlieb thinks it just take a little time before Shohei Ohtani becomes the new face of Major League Baseball. While he agrees that the language barrier and cultural differences might make it more difficult for American fans to embrace him, Ohtani is an extremely talented and engaging player and it is only a general lack of interest in baseball that is keeping him from becoming a household name. With a little time for American fans to warm up to him, he can certainly take that mantle.