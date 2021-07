ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Friday sources close to the Dallas Mavericks suggest forward Kristaps Porzingis is "jealous" of teammate Luka Doncic. "Porzingis probably needs to go," Smith said on First Take. "They probably need to utilize him to get a bona fide secondary option because he seems to be somebody that's jealous of Luka Doncic and resentful of the cache he has compared to Porzingis, and that's partly what's going on."