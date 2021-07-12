Cancel
Celebrities

SEE IT: Fans roast Doja Cat after she took a tumble during performance

By Brandon Sapienza, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 16 days ago

Doja Cat made falling look like a new dance move.

During a performance at Miami nightclub E11EVEN, rap star Doja Cat took a tumble while performing “Tia Tamera” from her album “Planet Her.” The fall prompted the rapper’s fans to tease her after she asked that people send her the video capturing her unfortunate spill.

“Somebody send me the video of me falling last night,” Doja Cat tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “Post in thread below thank you.”

Soon after her tweet, fans generated buzz about the incident with one response telling Doja Cat that she “fell like a pencil.”

Another tweet featured a video capturing Doja Cat joking about how “slipping on money is the only thing I want to fall on.”

Doja also retweeted a video from a fan that contained a user-made video of the tumble becoming a musical beat.

Others went on to compare Doja’s fall to the likes of Wendy Williams, who fainted while in the middle of a Halloween episode of her talk show.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

