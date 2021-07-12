Cancel
Kyle Massey wanted by cops for missing court date after Cory in the House star ‘sends X-rated photos to teen’

By Natasha Rigler
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zboW5_0aujYTGp00

DISNEY star Kyle Massey is wanted by police after 'failing to turn up to court' to stand accused of 'sending pornographic material to a child', according to reports.

Kyle, who is best known for starring in shows including That's So Raven and Cory In The House, is said to have missed a court hearing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaVoB_0aujYTGp00
Kyle Massey is wanted by cops

TMZ states that Kyle, 29, skipped his arraignment in his immoral communication with a minor case.

A Washington State judge has reportedly signed a $100,000 warrant after he failed to show up for the pre-arranged hearing.

Kyle was charged with felony for "sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl" last month.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the actor was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MflnB_0aujYTGp00
Kyle found fame as a Disney star Credit: Getty

The TV actor - who took part in season 11 of Dancing With The Stars - has been accused of "electronically sending sexually explicit content to the girl" during the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

According to the outlet, the case is connected to a March 2019 civil suit, which involved Kyle being sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos" via Snapchat - however, he claimed he was being extorted.

Kyle's mom Angela recently spoke out and insisted her son never sent x-rated photos to a teen - but instead had sex with her mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhWnQ_0aujYTGp00
He is known for starring in the That's So Raven spin-off Cory In The House Credit: Disney

Angela said in a video posted on Instagram: "People want to know how does Kyle know this family and and how does he know this little girl.

"Kyle met the mom when he was 16 years old in California. She came to California, Kyle met her, they developed a relationship, started having sex."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6m2c_0aujYTGp00
He starred alongside Raven Symoné as a child Credit: Getty

Kyle is said to have missed his first court hearing at King County Criminal Court in Washington in late June, so it was rescheduled for today (July 12, 2021).

The warrant has now been issued after he once again failed to turn up.

Kyle appeared on That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007 before landing two seasons of spin-off show Cory in the House.

That's So Raven also starred Raven Symoné and Orlando Brown, the latter who has had trouble with the law.

Back in 2016, Orlando was arrested and charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and other drug offenses.

Two years later he would then get arrested while leaving a local hotel known for prostitution.

