Pure Michigan limited-edition prints celebrate campaign's 15-year anniversary

The Pure Michigan campaign is celebrating its 15th anniversary with limited-edition prints of Michigan's most popular destinations.

The prints were created by Ann Arbor artist Brian Walline.

“Summertime in Michigan is a truly wonderful time to get out and explore the Great Lakes state. From unmatched outdoor destinations to bustling city settings, from the northern tip of the Upper Peninsula to the southern border of the mitten, there is something here for everyone to enjoy,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, in a press release. “We are excited to collaborate with the Mighty Mitten to showcase the beauty of Michigan and continue inspiring travel to our state for many more years to come.”

The full list of featured destinations include:

Mighty Mac

Pictured Rocks

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Lake of the Clouds

“The Pure Michigan campaign is part of what inspired me to begin thinking about my love for our state and how I wanted to try to express it. I can’t really sing, so drawing scenes inspired by old National Parks posters seemed more my speed,” Walline said. “Years later, I’m excited to intertwine my story with Pure Michigan in some small way, and to assemble a collection of my work that attempts to represent the range and diversity of our state’s beauty and wonder.”

As part of the collaboration, 10 percent of all proceeds from the sale of these prints will be donated to Michigan Cares for Tourism to help restore historic, cultural and natural attractions throughout the state.