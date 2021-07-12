Just losing weight won’t get most people to exercise — but losing money might

Everything in moderation, as the saying goes. The truth is that even if you eat super healthy most of time, but still splurge on alcohol, you could be sabotaging any weight loss goals. Nutritionists say booze provides our bodies a quick form of energy, a more accessible form of energy than fat does. And our body will always go for the quickest and easiest energy source for fuel and in this case, fat isn’t it! They say if you want to enjoy a social drink and stick to weight goals, then it’s about finding a balance, to ensure your body will still burn fat for fuel.