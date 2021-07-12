Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung ‘S Pen Pro’ arrives at FCC, confirming Galaxy Z Fold 3 compatibility

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst announced earlier this year, Samsung’s S Pen Pro has finally received approval from the FCC, confirming that the stylus will be fully compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Side by side with the Galaxy S21, Samsung announced two new styli for its many touchscreen devices: the standalone S...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Fold#Compatibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FCC
News Break
Youtube
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Samsung is about to make owning the Galaxy S21 a lot cheaper

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 arrived in February with this device featuring a radical new design, improved camera, better display and more processing power under the shell. Now it looks like a new version of this flagship will be launched soon and owning an S21 could get much, much cheaper. It has...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Renders Show How The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Store The S Pen

We’re just over two weeks away from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, and leaks are just pouring out of the company. After much speculation, we recently discovered that the S Pen will be compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, thanks to recent renders from 91Mobile, we know how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will store the S Pen.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specs leaked in regulatory listing

We’ve heard some rumors that there may be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming later this year, but so far we haven’t heard a huge amount about what the phone will offer. Well, as we get closer to the presumed launch window, the rumor mill is finally dishing the dirt. And if there's any truth to them, it's looking like an exciting package.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale

We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon.com. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3 is expected to launch next month, so the current Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for its lowest price ever. You can currently get your new foldable for just $800! Now, it’s not as simple as you may think, as you will have to trade in an eligible device, but I mean, paying just $900 for a new phone that usually sells for $1,800 is impressive. And if you don’t have a phone to trade-in, you will still get $300 savings, so it’s still a win. And remember that this device will also help you to get a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a more affordable pcice if you’re willing to trade it in.
Cell Phonesamericanpeoplenews.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other prices leak ahead of Unpacked

It’s official – Samsung Unpacked will be on August 11, and we’re expecting a slew of devices to be revealed thanks to months of rumors, including the eagerly-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But a new leak has given us a fascinating list of info we haven’t heard before: what each device will supposedly cost.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung reportedly manages IPX8 water resistance for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, we were mostly impressed with what Samsung had to offer, but there were clear roadblocks to mass adoption. One of those issues was water resistance as the Fold 2 quite simply had none. Apparently, Samsung has solved that problem on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, managing to offer IPX8 water resistance on both devices, according to a reliable source.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be Samsung’s most durable foldable phone yet

When foldable phones first hit the market, Samsung had to quickly recall some of the models sent out to reviewers. This is because of the build quality of the phones in which they weren’t as durable as many would have liked, especially for a phone that costs $2,000. Samsung has made improvements over time, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be its best iteration yet.
TechnologyThe Verge

Samsung announces Unpacked event for August 11th with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip teaser

Samsung has officially announced when it will hold its next Unpacked product event: August 11th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. It is widely expected to announce the next version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — both of which have already leaked quite a bit. Samsung’s not being shy about those expectations, as a quick look at its invite reveals the outline for both of those devices.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Pixel Fold could arrive with 120Hz display, while Samsung ditches camera improvements in the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Rumors about new foldable phones have started to appear ever more often, as it seems that more Android OEMs are getting ready to launch their new foldable devices in the following months. Google, Xiaomi, and Vivo are expected to launch their new phones before 2021 comes to an end, while OPPO may have us waiting until 2022 to see its first foldable phone. Still, all these devices are expected to get their displays from Samsung, which means that the new Google Pixel Fold and the other devices may share an important feature.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Still the multitasking champion

For the terminally online, gadget-obsessed among us, folding phones aren’t an entirely novel concept anymore. The recent months I’ve spent with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have reminded me, however, that these flapping devices still occupy a specific space in the overall smartphone world. No fewer than three people asked to check it out during my 90-minute wait at the tire shop. No one is impressed with the iPhone 12 Pro max I also carry around.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer. According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Considering how catastrophically the original Galaxy Fold failed just a couple of years ago, it was certainly impressive to see Samsung go back to the drawing board and quickly come out with such a refined and well-rounded sophomore effort in 2020's Z Fold 2 5G.

Comments / 0

Community Policy