Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 02:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONO...ALPINE...SOUTH CENTRAL CHURCHILL...MINERAL...DOUGLAS AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM PDT At 142 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a few strong thunderstorms over the southern Sierra Front into western Nevada west of highway US95 this afternoon. Storms are moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Stronger storm cell outflows are capable of areas of blowing dust reducing visibility. Locations impacted include Mammoth Lakes, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Sonora Pass, Benton, June Lake, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Twin Lakes, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Coleville, Topaz Lake, Hawthorne, Yerington, Wellington, Tioga Pass, Smith and Oasis.