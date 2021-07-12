Flood Advisory issued for Coke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coke The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Coke County in west central Texas Southeastern Nolan County in west central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Radar estimates that 1 and a half to 2 and a half inches of rain has fallen in some locations within the past hour in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blackwell, Nolan, Hylton and Oak Creek Reservoir. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Hamilton crossing, County Road 180 crossing Oak Creek, County Road 180 crossing Bear Creek, County Road 181 crossing Cas Russell Creek, County Road 236 crossing Oak Creek, crossings along County Road 181, County Road 266 crossing Oak Creek, County Road 263 crossing Fish Creek and crossings along County Road 263.