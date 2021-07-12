Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas GOP Chairman Condemns Texas Democrats & Urges Swift Action

By RPT Staff
Posted by 
Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Democrats are fleeing the state, revealing they will do anything to thwart the will of the people of Texas. Undermining a legitimate special session through political theater is action that cannot be tolerated and should not be rewarded. Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi had this to say:

www.texasgop.org

Comments / 0

Texas Politics Digest

Texas Politics Digest

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rinaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republican Party Of Texas#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Legislative Priorities Report for 7.26.21

As we near the end of the Special Session, enough Democrats remain in D.C.to prevent a quorum. In fact, they are asking for “care packages” from home! They don’t need goodie boxes, they need to be punished for running out on their jobs. Again, we urge Speaker Phelan and the...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Could the Death of a Corporate Handout in Texas be a Turning Point Nationwide?

At the start of the Texas legislative session, an extension of Chapter 313, one of the country’s biggest economic incentive programs, seemed like an automatic. Instead, an unexpected series of events doomed the renewal of this controversial program. Its demise could be a road map for reforming an economic development incentive scam that is costing taxpayers billions a year.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats’ Statement on Last Night’s Tragedy in La Porte

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on last night’s tragic incident in La Porte:. “I’m deeply saddened and disturbed to hear of the catastrophic chemical leak last night in La Porte, which took the lives of two people and injured 30 others. My heart goes out to families now grieving loved ones, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy. I wish all those injured a fast and full recovery.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Chairman Rinaldi Appoints James Wesolek as Communications Director

Today Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi appointed James Wesolek to serve as the Party’s Communications Director. “Clear and consistent communication is vital to the success of our Party and the promotion of our Republican principles,” said Chairman Rinaldi. “James has proven experience crafting messaging for conservative organizations and is skilled in both legacy and digital media. He has also served in leadership and policy roles making him a perfect fit for this position as the department grows.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Welcome New Tarrant County Party Chair

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement welcoming the new Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair:. “I congratulate Dr. Allison Campolo on winning election over the weekend as the new Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair. As not only a scientist and infectious disease expert, but also a longtime activist with deep Tarrant County roots, Dr. Campolo is an excellent choice to lead this important county party forward. I also thank outgoing party chair Deborah Peoples for her tireless service and leadership these past seven years. She undoubtedly leaves big shoes to fill, and Dr. Campolo is already taking up the mantle with dedication, vision, and the strong leadership Tarrant County needs.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

‘We Have Fought Too Long And Too Hard in This Country’: Texas House Democrats Give Powerful Press Conference in D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Texas House Democrats stood their ground on voting rights, leaving the state yesterday to block Greg Abbott’s continued attacks on voters, the group of courageous legislators gave a press conference Tuesday morning. Their message: an urgent call for federal voting rights protections, before it’s too late.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas GOP Elects Matt Rinaldi as Chairman

The State Republican Executive Committee today elected Matt Rinaldi Chairman to replace outgoing Chairman Allen West. “I’m honored the SREC chose me to lead the Party into the ever-important 2022 election cycle,” Rinaldi said. “Republican state office holders and legislative majorities have led this State to prosperity and success. We look forward to continuing to make Texas a beacon of freedom for other states to emulate.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

About Chairman Matt Rinaldi

Chairman Matt Rinaldi represented northwest Dallas County in the Texas Legislature from 2015 to 2019. During his time in office, Rinaldi was consistently rated among the top two most conservative members of the House by Rice University, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, Young Conservatives of Texas and Texas Eagle Forum. Rinaldi was, according to the Dallas Morning News, “instrumental in strengthening the punishments in the sanctuary cities ban,” and authored and passed into law measures that: remove from office public officials who adopt sanctuary city policies, require government contractors and subcontractors to use e-Verify, revoke pensions of teachers convicted of committing sex crimes against students, allow churches to utilize volunteers to provide security services without risking heavy fines, and prohibit any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood.He served as the Pro-Life Whip for Texas Right to Life in 2017.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

As Special Session Starts, Texas Democrats Have One Message For Abbott: Fix the Grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Today is day one of the Texas legislature’s first special session, seemingly held to provide more opportunities for Gov. Greg Abbott to round up primary support from an extremist, right-wing base with continued attacks on Texans. Abbott’s agenda — announced barely 24 hours before the start of the session — is a shameful continuation of Republicans’ springtime attacks on Texans, from abortion rights to voting rights to the health and safety of trans kids.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Throwback Thursday: On Canada Day, A Spotlight On Texas’ Worst Canadian

AUSTIN, Texas — Happy Canada Day, y’all! Today, while we celebrate our neighbors to the north, Texans continue to lament being saddled with one of Canada’s least illustrious sons: the notoriously unpopular Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Yet as we learned earlier this year, there’s no chance Cruz could hack it in the land of the maple leaf — the man can’t take the cold. For this week’s Throwback Thursday, we’re taking a look back at when Ted Cruz skipped town to Cancun during February’s winter storm — abandoning both his family dog and millions of his constituents in the cold and dark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy