ESPN Insider Uses 1 Word To Describe Packers' Feelings On Aaron Rodgers

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The longer the Green Bay Packers hold out in their stalemate with Aaron Rodgers, the better their fortune may end up being. Despite Rodgers’ reported demands to be traded, the Packers have yet to rush to action. Instead, they’re remaining patient with the hope the 2020-21 NFL MVP returns and suits up in the green and yellow this fall. In fact, “hope” is exactly what the Packers are clinging to in the midst of ongoing rumors surrounding Rodgers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

