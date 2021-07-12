Cancel
Public Health

Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

By Associated Press
WTXL ABC 27 News
 16 days ago
The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, offering what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.

The clusters have come as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has reversed course, surging more than 60% over the past two weeks from an average of about 12,000 a day to about 19,500.

The rise in many places has been blamed on too many unvaccinated people and the highly contagious delta variant.

