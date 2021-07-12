Sony TV and Vince Gilligan Extend Overall Deal

The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon will mark the first scripted portrayal of the WWE's longtime chairman and CEO. The limited series, which doesn't yet have a streaming or network home, will delve into the WWE in the 1990s, when it was known as the WWF and was accused of supplying steroids to its wrestlers. "In 1994, the U.S. government indicted McMahon for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent," according to Deadline. "McMahon, with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy, refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire." McMahon will serve as executive producer along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Kevin Dunn, the WWE's executive producer and chief of global television distribution. Last week, Blum tweeted a picture of himself at WWE headquarters posing in front of a statue of the wrestler The Ultimate Warrior. This is the second TV project Vince McMahon is working on in which he'll be the main subject. McMahon is also developing a Netflix docuseries on his life with Bill Simmons.