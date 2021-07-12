Market Brief: Oluwole Omofemi’s Paintings Break Auction Records Two Months in a Row
Arresting painting of five female figures laying with their eyes closed, Soul Meditation II (2018), set a new auction record for the Nigerian artist, selling for £27,500 ($38,000) at Christie’s “First Open” online sale. That result, which smashed a record set just three weeks prior, was nearly seven times the auction house’s high estimate for the work. This recent auction activity is indicative of the skyrocketing demand for the early-career artist’s bold and fanciful paintings, which only started appearing on the secondary market a little over a year ago.www.artsy.net
