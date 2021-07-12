Market Brief: Oluwole Omofemi’s Paintings Break Auction Records Two Months in a Row

Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai may be best known for his iconic woodblock print, “Great Wave off Kanagawa,” (which as you know has been frequently imitated and parodied – including on the side of this Georgetown house) yet few are familiar with another work–a breathtaking painting titled “Breaking Waves”–that was created 15 years later at the height of his career. Now that rarely seen painting, the culmination of Hokusai’s lifelong effort to capture the sea, will go on view when the Freer Gallery of Art (Jefferson Drive at 12th St. S.W.) reopens on Friday, July 16.”