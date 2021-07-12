The iconic ‘Purple Room’ in Palm Springs will reopen on August 31

After being closed for 16 months, Michael Holmes' Purple Room will reopen at the end of August.

Holmes and a full season of internationally renowned performers will relaunch the famous and acclaimed venue beginning August 31 including two performances by Sam Harris on September 3 and 4 .

“Due to the extraordinary gifts of our friends, audience members, and performers, it is possible to see a bright future with all of the joy, dining, and entertainment that has been missing these last 16 months,” said Holmes , who besides being a featured and beloved performer, owns the historic desert location, having bought and restored the venue in 2015. “We can’t wait to embrace you all in person and celebrate life again!

Tuesday’s Jazz and Blues focus begins August 31 with Rose Mallett . Wednesdays swing with the music of the Rat Pack era with Michael Holmes and Darci Daniels . Jazz, Broadway and ‘60s pop takes the stage Thursdays with Sharon Sills . Labor Day Weekend rocks with two performances by the one-and-only Sam Harris, September 3 and 4.

Following the Labor Day week opening celebrations, the Purple Room roars back to life with a full weekly schedule of live performances featuring such beloved favorites as Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Jonathan Karrant, Amanda McBroom, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Maye, Jane Monheit, Diane Schuur and Billy Stritch.

The Holiday Season features crowd-pleasers Branden & James: A Christmas Gift, Elvis: the Early Years & Blue Suede Christmas with Scot Bruce, the Skivvies: Say It Ain’t Snow. Plus, of course, weekly spectacles of “The Judy Show!”with Michael Holmes including a special “Old Fashioned Christmas” are guaranteed.

“One of my all-time favorite films is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey,” says Holmes. “I always cry when the movie ends because it is so beautiful how the community surrounds, supports and celebrates by helping George through his most desperate of times and always thought to myself, what a beautiful world it would be to experience such love. I now know it isn’t only in the movies. It is right here. It is an active part of this glorious community.”

The full schedule and ticket ordering information for the 2021 Purple Room season can be found online at www.purpleroompalmsprings.com with a link to Brown Paper Tickets.

The post The iconic ‘Purple Room’ in Palm Springs will reopen on August 31 appeared first on KESQ .