Paradise Valley, AZ

One-of-a-kind Paradise Valley desert compound on market for $15 million

By Rudy Rivas
AZFamily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stunning desert escape with a unique roof in the heart of Paradise Valley is now on the market for $15 million. "Dancing Light" sits on 2.8 acres and includes a 3 bedroom main house and 1 bedroom guest house. The main house includes sliding walls that is perfect for indoor/outdoor living, gourmet kitchen and a resort-style pool with a roof over part of the pool to provide shelter from the sun. For more information about this estate contact Jim Bruske and Gretchen Baumgardner with Engel & Völkers.

