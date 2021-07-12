Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Direction Debate Heats Up Ahead of Inflation, Powell

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar inched higher Monday, but the debate on whether doom or glory awaits the greenback continues to heat up ahead of the a busy week that could provide fresh clues on inflation and Federal Reserve monetary policy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Federal Funds Rate#Investing Com#The Federal Reserve#G10#Fed Chair#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Outlook And 3 Main Takeaways From Fed

The U.S. dollar traded lower against most of the major currencies on the back of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. EUR/USD rose to its strongest level in nearly two weeks, while USD/JPY dropped back below 110. Interestingly enough, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not appear overly concerned about the Delta variant.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed talks about tapering but sets no timeline

(Adds quotes, details, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve flagged ongoing discussions around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support but gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases. The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the U.S. central bank said in a new policy statement that remained upbeat. Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the central bank's bond-buying program, a precursor to eventually raising interest rates. "The Fed took another small step forward in their patient and methodical path towards tapering of their bond buying program," Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors said in a note. In a news conference following the release of the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it was time to pull back from the economic support the U.S. central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the coronavirus pandemic's economic shocks. "I think there's important stuff that Powell would rather see such as how the end of the pandemic jobless benefits go, how school reopenings go ... and how the Delta variant evolves over the next couple of months," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell also said that when the Federal Reserve does begin to reduce its bond purchases it will likely cut purchases of mortgage-backed securities at the same pace as Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.228%, after briefly rising to a session high of 1.278% immediately after the statement. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 102 basis points. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for rate hikes to begin in March 2023. The Fed is widely expected to announce a taper this year with bond reductions not likely to begin until year-end of early next year. Some analysts expect that an announcement could come at the Fed's August Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, while others see that as too soon. Powell said on Wednesday he is in the process of writing a speech to be delivered at the Jackson Hole conference but declined to say what his remarks will focus on. The Fed also said on Wednesday that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors," meaning it was not an imminent risk. Some Fed officials have warned that rising price pressures may be persistent. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, rose to 2.63%. The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets during times of stress. July 28 Wednesday 4:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2035 0.001 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.3617 0.000 Five-year note 99-158/256 0.7031 -0.007 Seven-year note 101-196/256 0.9854 -0.007 10-year note 103-168/256 1.2277 -0.006 20-year bond 107-116/256 1.8007 -0.003 30-year bond 111-36/256 1.8846 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.50 2.25 spread (Editing by Sandra Maler)
Businesskitco.com

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains to third day on Powell's dovish remarks

* Next key resistance for gold at $1,830-$1,840 - analyst By Arundhati Sarkar July 29 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone, indicating much remains to be done before policy tightening begins, and as a softer dollar added support to the metal. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,818.50 per ounce by 0703 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 1% to $1,818.20. The Federal Reserve has talked down the risks of a rate hike and tapering a little bit, and that gives gold prospects to drift higher in the short term, said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market. "The next key level of resistance will be in the range of $1,830-$1,840." Powell said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back support and that it was "ways away" from considering interest rate hikes. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors will now turn their attention to the U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT. Powell's remarks sent the U.S. dollar index to a more than two-week low. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. U.S. Treasury yields also fell after the Fed gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases. "Rising monetary policy uncertainty, inflation and increasing risk of equity market volatility should favour demand for safe-haven assets," ANZ Research said in a note. Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council said in a.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yield curve flattens after Fed's Powell signals no rush to taper

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The yield curve on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) flattened on Thursday as short-dated JGB yields firmed and longer-term ones declined, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s views that signalled no hurry to taper monetary stimulus. Yields on two-, five- and 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis...
HealthTrumann Democrat

Fed's Powell downplays delta variant's threat to the economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infections, leading some companies and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery. But on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little threat...
Businessktwb.com

Powell presses pause on dollar’s rally; sterling surging

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered around a two-week low on Thursday, weighed down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that rate increases aren’t on the radar, while sterling has been riding higher with re-opening optimism. Overnight, the Fed first sounded confident about the economy in...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Powell Reassures on Inflation, Tapering

Yesterday’s FOMC release saw no change to the US interest rate, while reassuring signals were sent on inflation and the timing of eventual QE tapering. The Fed seems to have successfully signaled that tapering remains far off and the currently high inflation is expected to be essentially transitory (the Fed is confident it will fall over the medium term). This sent the US dollar lower as the Fed’s cautious optimism suggests that monetary policy will remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovered back to neutral territory after dovish Fed Powell

NZD/USD holds steady in the meat of the recent ranges post-Fed day. US dollar is under pressure on a more dovish than expected Powell presser. NZD/USD is entering early Asia after the closing bell on Wall Street marginally higher on the day following an offer in the greenback following slightly dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve's chairman.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Slips After Powell's Dovish Tapering Comments

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trading Thursday, falling to two-week lows after further indications that U.S. interest rate hikes are still a distant event following the conclusion of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on Fed's dovish hold

The greenback fell against its peers in post-FOMC on Wednesday as the central bank hinted the economic recovery is on track and did not set a timeline for tapering Fed asset purchase. Reuters reported the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the Federal Reserve...
Businessinvesting.com

Powell Eases Taper Angst, Dollar Slips; China Stocks Stage Rebound

Fed cites “progress” but still a ways to go; September taper decision seen less likely. Dollar hits 4-week low as easing China panic further adds to downside. Asian equities bounce back but Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) earnings warning could upset Wall Street. Powell upbeat but in no rush to curtail QE. The...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Falls Broadly after Fed, Q2 GDP Next

Dollar drops broadly overnight and stays weak, even though Fed acknowledged that progress has already been made in the economy. Uncertainty in the risk markets is keeping Aussie soft too. But Canadian Dollar is apparently rebounding with resilience in oil prices. Sterling is also strong with Swiss Franc while Euro under performs them. Focus will now turn to US GDP report.
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar at 1-month low after Fed knock; U.S. data disappoints

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant helped put the brakes on the U.S. currency, which has been rallying for a month now. The dollar index, which measures the greenback...
Businessactionforex.com

After Dovish Fed and GDP Miss, Can PCE Inflation Rise Rescue the US Dollar?

The US dollar’s upswing since June has run into trouble as investors are once again questioning how aggressively the Fed will move to scale back its vast monthly asset purchases. Those doubts were heightened after the Fed indicated that a taper decision is still months away and after the US economy grew less than expected in Q2. But the week isn’t over yet and there’s still crucial data coming up on US consumption and PCE inflation for June. Can they rekindle the dollar’s bullish thrust?
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 145 Pts Higher After Powell's Comments; Facebook Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening largely higher Thursday, helped by a dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the U.S. central bank’s latest policy-setting meeting and an improvement in sentiment toward Chinese assets overnight. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 145...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Eases After FOMC Stays Dovish

It looks like a few FOMC taper-hedging positions were taken off yesterday as the US dollar broadly eased versus DM and EM. The soothing words from China about targeted versus broader clampdowns also helped relieve the pressure on Asian currencies, including the onshore and offshore yuans. The dollar index fell...
POTUSCNN

All bets are off if the Fed and White House are wrong about inflation

New York (CNN Business) — The White House and the Federal Reserve broadly agree: Inflation isn't here to stay. Red-hot prices will cool off as the US economy reopens. Most economists seem to concur that inflation is "transitory," as the Fed puts it. Investors aren't freaking out either about the biggest price hikes since 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy