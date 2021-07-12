Entertainment: Maui is the backdrop of a new HBO series

"One Sonic Series, Six Singular Films!" Time to open up the Music Box. HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new collection of six documentary films debuting this fall on HBO called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with six distinct doc films. The first one already debuted this past weekend - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival that turned into a complete disaster (watch the trailer here). There's five more films featured in the Music Box line-up, about: Alanis Morissette and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; rapper DMX and his "inner demons in the final years of his life"; beloved musician Kenny G and his musical brilliance; the untold story of disco master Robert Stigwood; and a look at the life of hip-hop star Juice WRLD. I'm always down for hearing crazy stories from the past, and digging into the lives of musicians to examine why they are so talented and so appealing.