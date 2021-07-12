Cancel
Entertainment: Maui is the backdrop of a new HBO series

By Terry Hunter
hawaiinewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.

TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
IndieWire

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release of ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles against Disney, in which she alleged that the media company breached her contract by releasing the film day and date in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. According to the lawsuit (as reported by The Washington Post), her agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment guaranteed a theatrical release, with her salary based largely on how the movie did at the box office.
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE FABELMANS (2022): New Character Actors Added to Upcoming Steven Spielberg Film

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film Adds Supporting Players. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, The Fabelmans, has added these character actors: Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Jeannie Berlin and Jonathan Hadary. If Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans didn’t have enough hype surrounding it already, some new talented supporting players have been brought...
Posted by
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘The Love Boat’ Then And Now 2021

Welcome aboard The Love Boat! This truly escapist 70s content was centered around a luxury passenger cruise ship and its crew. Nearly every up and coming or even A-List – 1970s actor appeared in at least one episode of The Love Boat, as each episode needs new guests. This show is a time capsule to the late 70s, with the fashion and mood to match. Executive produced by Aaron Spelling might have made some magical deal for exceptional creativity, as he already had helped create Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, and it seemed about 70% of all programs.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. To Play Multiple Roles In New HBO Series The Sympathizer

We’ve been waiting for bated breath to find out what Robert Downey Jr.’s next onscreen career move would be after the disastrous Dolittle, and it sounds like he’s settled on what has the potential to be an absolute doozy. The two-time Academy Award nominee has signed on to play multiple supporting roles in HBO series The Sympathizer, and there’s some tantalizing talent attached to the project already.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Assayas’ “Irma Vep” HBO Series Casts Up

Adria Arjona (“6 Underground”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia”), Jerrod Carmichael (“Ramy”), Devon Ross, and Fala Chen (“The Undoing”) will join Alicia Vikander in the limited series “Irma Vep” for HBO and A24. Vikander plays a disillusioned American actress fresh off a break-up who joins a remake of the French silent film...
TV SeriesSFGate

'Dune' HBO Max Series Enlists Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has learned exclusively that Diane Ademu-John has boarded “Dune: The Sisterhood” in the role of writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but he stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts 'Mindhunter' Alum Anna Torv

Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. More from Variety. Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series 'Irma Vep'. Habanero...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for HBO Doc Series 'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump'

"I love doing the news! It's like an addiction." HBO has debuted an official trailer for an amusing comedy doc series streaming this summer called Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, another riff on the small town news gig. This reminds me of Breaking News in Yuba County or even "Reno 911!". Except that this is an actual documentary series - celebrating the can-do spirit, community pride, & unique personalities at an independently owned & run local news station. This almost looks like a Christopher Guest series, but it's all real. Amazingly. HBO's Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump offers "an entertaining glimpse into a scrappy, hardworking local news broadcaster looking to expand into a bigger market during challenging times. With warmth and humor, the series celebrates the can-do spirit, community pride and political diversity among the station’s charismatic and often humorous employees." This actually looks quite funny and wholesome.
TV SeriesDecider

New on HBO and HBO Max August 2021

HBO Max is capping off the hottest month of the season with some sizzling new releases. The streamer is continuing to deliver some of the top shows and movies in streaming this summer, rolling out a new season of Titans, plus two exciting Warner Bros. releases. After getting at-home access...
TV Seriesx95radio.com

Black Superman Series Coming to HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan is the man behind the brains of producing a Black Superman series on HBO Max. The main character is Val-Zod, who is in a different universe than Clark Kent, but his backstory has some similarities. Val-Zod also will come from Krypton and is “sent to Earth after...
MoviesFirst Showing

Teaser Trailer for Bill Simmons' 'Music Box' Doc Film Series on HBO

"One Sonic Series, Six Singular Films!" Time to open up the Music Box. HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new collection of six documentary films debuting this fall on HBO called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with six distinct doc films. The first one already debuted this past weekend - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival that turned into a complete disaster (watch the trailer here). There's five more films featured in the Music Box line-up, about: Alanis Morissette and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; rapper DMX and his "inner demons in the final years of his life"; beloved musician Kenny G and his musical brilliance; the untold story of disco master Robert Stigwood; and a look at the life of hip-hop star Juice WRLD. I'm always down for hearing crazy stories from the past, and digging into the lives of musicians to examine why they are so talented and so appealing.

