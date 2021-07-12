Cancel
REPORT: Pacers, Thunder, Pelicans, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Interested In Collin Sexton

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 17 days ago

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are all "evaluating a trade" for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

The article from Amico can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Sexton just finished his third season in the NBA and averaged 24.3 points per game in 60 games for the Cavaliers.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

