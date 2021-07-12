Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

One Arrested After Stabbing in Downtown Twin Falls, Victim Flown to Hospital

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man had to flown to a hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls Police, Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery; he could be facing even more charges. Police say they responded to 402 Main Avenue North on a report of a person that was stabbed. When officers arrived they found the victim on the ground with a large stab wound to the chest and one of his arms. Officers placed a tourniquet on his arm and a patch on his chest wound before he was flown to a hospital. Officers were able to find the suspect a short time later not far from the alleged stabbing.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 1

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Falls Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jerome, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Killed in Three-vehicle Crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were injured and one woman was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Jerome. Mirna Cruz-Rosas, 42, of Jerome was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved and died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police. Emergency crews responded to S. Lincoln Ave, just south of Nez Perce Ave after a Nissan Altima headed north crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Versa which was then hit by a Chevrolet pickup.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho State Police: Crash in Jerome Blocking Traffic

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were injured and one woman was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Jerome. Mirna Cruz-Rosas, 42, of Jerome was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved and died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police. Emergency crews responded to S. Lincoln Ave, just south of Nez Perce Ave after a Nissan Altima headed north crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Versa (the car Cruz-Rosas was in) which was then hit by a Chevrolet pickup.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Runs Stop Sign Killing Woman Near Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two where injured when a car went through a stop sign in Middleton late Tuesday evening. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:33 p.m. to the intersection of Idaho Highway 44 and Lansing Lane where a BMW 325 failed to yield to a Kia Soul and crashed. The BMW continued on and hit a nearby house. The driver of the Kia, a female who has not been identified, died in the crash. The driver and passenger in the BMW, both males, were thrown from the car and taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise; neither of them had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said in a statement no one in the house was injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Body Of Missing Juvenile Recovered At Pillar Falls

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the body of the missing 15 year old girl has been recovered at Pillar Falls after searching since Thursday July 22nd. The Bureaur of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to reduce the water levels so they were able to search further. Spot checks were done throughout the weekend and drones were used.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Power Line Down in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A power pole and line came down blocking traffic when a semi-truck hit it about mid-day in Twin Falls. Idaho Power crews, Twin Falls Police and Twin Falls Fire Department have closed off the intersection of Heyburn Ave and Locust St at around 11 a.m. According to Idaho Power, roughly 720 people in the neighborhood had been without power. According to Twin Falls Police, a semi-truck struck the power pole bringing it down. By the afternoon Idaho Power said roughly 438 people were without power and estimated full restoration by 6 p.m.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wrecked Truck Spills 4,000 Gallons of Fuel in North Idaho Field

COTTONWOOD, Idaho (KLIX)-A fuel truck spilled 4,000 gallons of gasoline after the driver fell asleep near Cottonwood, Idaho on Tuesday. According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck, Brian Heywood, 53, of Spokane, Washington was cited for inattentive driving after he fell asleep while headed into a turn on U.S. Highway 95 south of Cottonwood at around 5:50 a.m.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search for Missing Girl at Pillar Falls Scaled Back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After an extensive effort since Thursday evening, officials have scaled back their efforts Saturday evening for a missing juvenile female. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue crews ended their search Saturday evening after the girl went missing Thursday evening at Pillar Falls on the Snake River while she was swimming with a group of people. The sheriff's office said searchers will do spot searches on Sunday throughout the day.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Legendary Pilot Dale “Snort” Snodgrass Killed in Idaho Crash

Dale “Snort” Snodgrass was among America’s most legendary pilots. You can see him flying at an airshow in the picture above. He’s piloting the F-86 Sabre, one of the first American combat jets to see use in battle. It’s the plane center left. There’s a photograph of Snodgrass flying an F-14 Tomcat sideways off the deck of a naval vessel. It has become one of the most famous photographs in the history of aviation.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Family Displaced by House Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adults and several children made it out of a house that caught fire late Sunday evening in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, at around 6 p.m. July 18, three adults and five children had been inside the home on the 300 block of Diamond Avenue before the fire started.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Hits Parked Semi on Interstate Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a Pontiac sedan struck a semi-truck stopped alongside the interstate Sunday afternoon near Hazelton that slowed traffic headed west for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, Casey Wilson, 27, of Jerome had been headed west in a Pontiac Grand Prix at around 2:37 p.m....
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho 25 Junction in Jerome County

UPDATE: According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles, a Ford Tarus and Chevrolet Traverse. Emergency crews responded at around 5:17 p.m. There are multiple reports of a serious crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 25, the blinking light east of Jerome. Images shared with News Radio 1310 show multiple emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 93, which appears to be partially blocked.
Nampa, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Shootout with Nampa Police

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 51-year-old Nampa woman died at a Treasure Valley hospital following a shootout with police Friday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, the woman had pointed and fired a gun at police officers after a pursuit at around 12:22 p.m. Officers returned fire, striking the woman. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

MOST WANTED: Idaho Falls Inmate Escaped May 17; Still At Large

An inmate who escaped from a work facility in southeastern Idaho still hasn't been located after nearly eight weeks at large. Have you seen this man?. Do you know the whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward? He walked away from work detail in Idaho Falls on May 17, 2021. Heyward was serving time for grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crash at Intersection in Caldwell Kills One

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person killed in two-vehicle crash at Caldwell intersection Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, one person was killed when their pickup was hit by another pickup coming off Interstate 84 at around 2:30 p.m. Travis Stroud, of Eagle, was headed west in a Ford F-350 exiting the interstate onto Centennial Way when he entered the intersection and hit an older Ford F-150. The older Ford went into oncoming traffic and then hit a guardrail. The driver of the older Ford, who had not been wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries, according to ISP. The crash blocked traffic for two hours.

Comments / 1

Community Policy