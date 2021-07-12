Sparks Announces Early 2022 Tour Dates

The pop duo formed by the brothers Russel and Ron Mae has announced their 2022 tour dates. The tour will start in Los Angeles on February 7th and 8th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Both dates are already sold out. The tour will end in Toronto, ON, on April 2nd. Yesterday the band shared their new video to “So We May Started,” featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The duo dropped their album 25th studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, last year.