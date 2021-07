The U.S. Tech sector earnings season shifts into high gear this week. While most of the focus was on the mega-cap names that reported yesterday (Tuesday), including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the same attention is almost certain to be paid to both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which reports today (Wednesday) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which releases results on Thursday, as both are anticipated to beat earnings estimates in a big way.