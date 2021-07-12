Was Haiti Assassination Inspired by American History of Domestic Coups?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have both joined the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as United States citizens are being implicated in the murder plot. Two dozen people have been arrested in connection to the murder including a South Florida doctor said to have been the mastermind. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Christopher Swecker, former Assistant Director of the FBI, about the evidence discovered and the implications of the arrests made so far.