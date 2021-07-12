Attenborough honored with Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award
Dr. Holly Attenborough, associate professor of mathematics at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, was selected as one of four recipients across the UW System of the 2021 Alliant Energy Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award. The award, funded by an endowment from the Alliant Energy Foundation Inc., recognizes extraordinary undergraduate teachers at UW System universities within Alliant Energy’s service area.www.uwplatt.edu
Comments / 0