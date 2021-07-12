Cancel
German shares gain 0.65 pct Monday

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Xinhua) -- German stocks rose on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 102.58 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 15,790.51 points. European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 2.98 percent. Automotive manufacturer Volkswagen and energy group RWE gained by 2.73 percent and 2.40 percent respectively.

