DEQ: Little Creek lye spill killed 8,000 fish in Bristol
BRISTOL—A lye spill at a Bristol food manufacturing plant killed nearly 8,000 fish in Little Creek last week, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The spill happened June 28, according to a DEQ report. That morning, a forklift at a facility of Shearer’s Foods—an Ohio-based food manufacturing chain on Commonwealth Avenue Extension in the Exit 3 area—punctured a 250-gallon plastic container of sodium hydroxide, or lye.starexponent.com
