How can middle school math be more engaging? Authentic business partnerships

Do you remember your 8th grade math class? Was learning math easy for you, or did you struggle? Did that class prepare you for high school math? How did your parents and teachers make you feel about math? For too many adults, both the middle school years and math class evoke painful memories. Unfortunately, these challenges persist with today’s children – just 45% of metro Atlanta students demonstrate proficiency in math by the end of 8th grade, with unconscionable gaps across racial and socioeconomic groups.