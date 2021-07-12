‘Sylvie’s Love’ mingles love and music within Black society of the ‘50’s, ‘60’s

“Sweet” is the sort of word reviewers typically use to describe something inoffensive, but no more than so-so. That’s not the case with “Sylvie’s Love,” an unabashedly sweet movie that dares to be about a couple of people who fall in love, face difficulties, and work their way to a happy ending. That the pair are Black, and the time frame is the late ‘50s and early ‘60s make the movie all the more special. Yes, racial realities loom in the background, including the March on Washington, but “Sylvie’s Love” is exactly what its title says it is: a love story.