Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Sylvie’s Love’ mingles love and music within Black society of the ‘50’s, ‘60’s

By Eleanor Ringel
saportareport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sweet” is the sort of word reviewers typically use to describe something inoffensive, but no more than so-so. That’s not the case with “Sylvie’s Love,” an unabashedly sweet movie that dares to be about a couple of people who fall in love, face difficulties, and work their way to a happy ending. That the pair are Black, and the time frame is the late ‘50s and early ‘60s make the movie all the more special. Yes, racial realities loom in the background, including the March on Washington, but “Sylvie’s Love” is exactly what its title says it is: a love story.

saportareport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Wes Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Music#Music Within#Beautiful Music#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Disney’s first gay love ballad debuts on ‘High School Musical’ series

Disney is breaking new ground with a sweet love song in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”. While romantic ballads have been part of Disney’s arsenal of television shows, animated features and Oscar-winning films for decades, what makes “In a Heartbeat” different is who’s singing to whom. On Friday’s...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Vivo’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Love Letter to Cuba Marks His First Starring Animated Musical

Netflix dropped the full trailer Thursday for “Vivo,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s love letter to Cuba and his first starring animated musical, made at Sony Pictures Animation (streaming August 6th). In addition to conceiving the idea a decade ago and writing eight original songs, Miranda voices the title character: a singer-musician kinkajou (a rainforest “honey bear”), who plays music in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos of the Buena Vista Social Club). That is, until tragedy strikes, and Vivo journeys to Miami to deliver a love song to retiring superstar, Marta (Gloria Estefan) with the help of energetic tween Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo).
MusicRegister Citizen

Watch Lil Yachty's Colorful 'Love Music' Video

Lil Yachty has paired his recent single “Love Music” with a colorful new music video. The visual co-stars the rapper and “a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song,” with the pair frolicking around a Candyland-like world in vibrant outfits. “Love Music” arrived following the release of...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Blonde’ Moved to 2022 …

Andrew Dominik hasn’t released a movie since 2012’s scathing indictment of America, “Killing Them Softly.” That movie has only aged better over time and whet our appetite for “Blonde,” Dominik’s first film in over 8 years and a fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. Alas, “Blonde” has...
TV Seriesdisneydining.com

What’s Next For Loki And Sylvie’s Romance?

Most fans were all in when it came to Loki except for one thing.. the relationship between Loki and Sylvie. As Loki only has his own best interests at heart, it makes sense the only person capable of finding a way directly into his heart would be another version of himself.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Cecily Strong’s Theatre-Geek Love

Like many of the city’s saloons, Marie’s Crisis, the tatty but venerable West Village piano bar, was closed during the pandemic. A cramped subterranean dive where people bray aerosolized show tunes at one another, it could have been a superspreader ground zero. On a recent evening, the actress Cecily Strong walked into the bar for the first time in ages. Although she has sung often in her nine seasons as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” (most recently while playing the Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro, drunkenly belting “My Way”), and she stars in a new Apple TV+ series that sends up mid-century musical theatre, she seemed shy about singing.
Relationshipsrnbcincy.com

Black Love: Check Out Issa Rae Married’s Surprise Wedding

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Actress Issa Rae just hit us with a mean curveball. The Insecure actress took to Instagram with some photos with her hubby Louis Dame fully decked out in a wedding dress. Is this the real deal?!. Essence has recently confirmed...
Musicenergy941.com

Khalid’s Latest Music Video Is A Love Letter To Big Tech

Khalid has announced his third album Everything Is Changing with a futuristic video for the single “New Normal.” The video depicts a futuristic utopia full of skyscraper gardens, autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and smart homes. In the dreamy song, Khalid reflects on growth and personal progress. “You found your way...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy